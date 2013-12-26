Over 170,000 without power in U.S. Midwest, Northeast and Canada

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Over 170,000 homes and businesses were without power in the U.S. Midwest and Northeast and eastern Canada early Thursday following severe ice storms earlier in the week, according to local power companies. Most of the remaining outages were in Michigan with more than 100,000 still out. The hardest hit utility was CMS Energy Corp, which still has over 91,000 without power. CMS said the storms affected service to about 348,000 customers. CMS said it may take until Saturday to restore power to those in the hardest hit areas. Other hard hit regions include the U.S. state of Maine and the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick in Canada. The following table lists other major outages: Power Company State Out Now CMS MI 91,200 Iberdrola ME 24,300 NB Power NB 18,100 Hydro One ON 14,000 DTE MI 12,000 Hydro Quebec QC 11,400 Total 171,000