Over 170,000 without power in U.S. Midwest, Northeast and Canada
December 26, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

Over 170,000 without power in U.S. Midwest, Northeast and Canada

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Over 170,000 homes and businesses were
without power in the U.S. Midwest and Northeast and eastern
Canada early Thursday following severe ice storms earlier in the
week, according to local power companies.
    Most of the remaining outages were in Michigan with more
than 100,000 still out.
    The hardest hit utility was CMS Energy Corp, which
still has over 91,000 without power. CMS said the storms
affected service to about 348,000 customers.
    CMS said it may take until Saturday to restore power to
those in the hardest hit areas.
    Other hard hit regions include the U.S. state of Maine and
the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick in Canada.
    
    The following table lists other major outages:
    
 Power Company   State   Out Now 
 CMS             MI        91,200
 Iberdrola       ME        24,300
 NB Power        NB        18,100
 Hydro One       ON        14,000
 DTE             MI        12,000
 Hydro Quebec    QC        11,400
                                 
                 Total    171,000

