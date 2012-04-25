PacifiCorp to spend $1 bln upgrading coal power fleet

* Wyoming Naughton 3 could convert from coal to gas * Utah Carbon coal plant could shut * New Utah Lake Side natgas plant seen on in 2014 April 25 (Reuters) - PacifiCorp, a unit of Berkshire Hathaway's MidAmerican Energy Holdings, said future federal and state environmental requirements for its coal fleet would cost at least an anticipated $1 billion in coming years. A spokeswoman for PacifiCorp, Maria O'Mara, told Reuters the company was analyzing options to stop burning coal at a couple of its coal-fired power plants to keep them compliant with environmental rules. "The company anticipates that future environmental requirements for its coal fleet, based on federal and state air quality regulations, will be at least $1 billion in coming years," she said. Over the past couple of years, energy companies have announced the retirement of more than 30,000 MW of coal-fired generating capacity due to a combination of historically low natural gas prices, increasingly more stringent federal environmental regulations and weak demand power growth. See Factbox In Wyoming, O'Mara said PacifiCorp analyzed the emission control investments required at the 330-megawatt (MW) Naughton 3 coal-fired unit to comply with environmental requirements. That analysis found that conversion from coal to natural gas fuel was a lower cost option to achieve compliance and was in the best interests of customers, she said. After the end of 2014, Naughton 3 needs to comply with state and federal air quality regulations to improve visibility in national parks and wilderness areas. The unit entered service in 1971. PacifiCorp filed testimony with Wyoming regulators on April 9 explaining its analysis which supports converting the unit to natural gas rather than installing new emission controls to continue operating on coal, O'Mara said. UTAH COAL PLANT In Utah, PacifiCorp was conducting another analysis to identify compliance options for the utility mercury and air toxics standards at the 172-MW Carbon coal-fired plant. So far, the company has determined the lowest cost option for Carbon was to decommission the plant, but O'Mara said the company was continuing to evaluate other options for the plant. The two small units at Carbon entered service in the 1950s. Separately, PacifiCorp is building a 637-MW natural gas-fired, combined cycle plant at its Lake Side facility in Vineyard, Utah, about 40 miles south of Salt Lake City. The new plant was scheduled to enter service in the summer of 2014. In addition to the new Lake Side plant, PacifiCorp's integrated resource plan indicates the company will need new generation resources in 2016 and years thereafter. O'Mara said the company would conduct additional analysis before deciding to build other new power plants. PacifiCorp is a U.S. Pacific Northwest power company serving about 1.7 million customers in Oregon, California, Washington, Utah, Wyoming and Idaho. PacifiCorp owns about 10,600 MW of generating capacity across the West with about 58 percent of the fleet fueled by coal, 21 percent natural gas, 11 percent hydropower and 10 percent wind and other renewables, according to the company website.