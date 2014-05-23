FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PJM power auction prices double for 2017/18
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2014 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

PJM power auction prices double for 2017/18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. power grid operator PJM said on Friday its capacity auction secured new generation for the 2017/18 delivery year at double last year’s prices, potentially offering respite for generators after an unexpected drop last year.

PJM said it procured 167,004 megawatts of capacity resources at a base price of $120, up from $59.37 at last year’s auction. The amount of power was down slightly from last year’s record of 169,160 megawatts.

The resources sought in the auction cover the period from June 1, 2017 to May 31, 2018. One megawatt is enough to power about 1,000 homes.

Last year the auction results came in lower than expected, impacting several generating companies operating in PJM. Exelon Corp suffered the biggest loss, falling over 7 percent on May 28, 2013, the first trading day after last year’s auction.

PJM operates the grid serving 61 million people in 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states from New Jersey to Illinois and the District of Columbia.

A total of 10,975 MW of demand response was procured, down about 1,433 MW from last year’s auction. PJM experienced the need for flexible demand response during recent extreme weather, both in September 2013 and January 2014, it said.

Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.