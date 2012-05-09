PJM power capacity auction may be worth over $10 bln

* Capacity prices seen in the $150-$190/MW-day range * FirstEnergy Ohio zone likely to clear over RTO * Auction to close May 11 By Scott DiSavino May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. electric grid operator PJM hopes to secure at least 160,000 megawatts (MW) of power resources for the 2015/2016 delivery year in a capacity auction this week potentially worth more than $10 billion, according to energy experts. PJM opened its capacity auction, which the grid operator calls a Base Residual Auction (BRA), on May 7. PJM said it will post the results after the auction closes on May 11. If the auction clears between $150-$190 per MW-day, as analysts expect, the accepted generation resources could receive between $8.7 billion and $11.1 billion for 2015-2016. PJM operates the nation's biggest power grid serving 60 million people in 13 U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and the District of Columbia. The capacity auction, known in PJM as the Reliability Pricing Model (RPM), procures power resources to support forecast demand three years in the future. The resources include planned and existing power plants, demand response and energy efficiency programs. PJM posts one price for the entire grid known as the Regional Transmission Operator (RTO) price and separate locational prices for regions with forecast transmission constraints. Ron Norman, an energy industry expert at PA Consulting, a consulting firm, forecasts an RTO-wide capacity price in the $160-$190 per megawatt-day (MW-day) range. U.S. power analysts Daniel Ford and Gregg Orrill at Barclays Capital, a British investment bank, said in a report they expect the RTO to clear in the $150 per MW-day range. That would be higher than the RTO-wide capacity price of $125.99 per MW-day in last year's auction for the 2014/2015 delivery year. That means a 100-MW power plant that was accepted in the RTO region in the 2014/2015 auction would receive about $12,600 a day or about $4.6 million for the delivery year in capacity payments. Norman, of PA Consulting, expected most of the PJM grid would clear at the RTO price except for FirstEnergy Corp's American Transmission System Inc (ATSI) zone in Ohio. Norman said the ATSI zone would likely clear at a premium north of $250 per MW-day in large part because the FirstEnergy region could see the retirement of several mostly older, coal-fired power plants, which will tighten reserve margins in that area. See The Barclays analysts also expect the ATSI zone to clear at a premium to the RTO in the $250-$300 per MW-day or more range due to the plant shutdowns. Barclays also said New Jersey power company Public Service Enterprise Group Inc's Public Service zone in New Jersey could clear separately from the rest of the RTO in the $165-$187 per MW-day range. COAL PLANTS TO RETIRE Energy companies have asked PJM for permission to retire about 15,000 MW of mostly coal-fired generating capacity from the 2015-2016 auction in part to comply with stricter federal environmental rules. For a Factbox on coal units to retire, see Norman said the retirement of all 15,000 MW was unlikely, but noted retirements in the 7,000 MW to 9,000 MW range were possible. Last week, FirstEnergy said PJM told the company to keep three old, coal-fired plants in Ohio capable of generating about 885 MW in service to maintain reliable supplies of electricity. The plants had been earmarked for retirement this year. Norman said the premium capacity price for the FirstEnergy ATSI zone would likely be a short term phenomenon. He said the ATSI price could collapse to the RTO price in the 2016/2017 auction if transmission upgrades continue to move forward, making it easier to transmit more power into and out of the ATSI area. The following table reflects historic RTO-wide capacity clearing prices. Capacity prices in some transmission constrained regions were higher than the RTO-wide price, according to a report by PJM. Year RTO Price Capacity Reserve (MW-day) (MW) Margin 2007-8 $40.80 129,409 19.2 pct 2008-9 $111.92 129,598 17.5 pct 2009-10 $102.04 132,232 17.8 pct 2010-11 $174.29 132,190 16.5 pct 2011-12 $110.00 132,221 18.1 pct 2012-13 $16.46 136,144 20.9 pct 2013-14 $27.73 152,743 20.2 pct 2014-15 $125.99 149,975 19.6 pct