N.Y. and PJM power grids enhance reliability, study natgas use

By Scott DiSavino

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Mid-Atlantic and New York power grid operators on Wednesday agreed to a long-term strategy to optimize the flow of electricity across their common border to reduce threats to reliability and to save consumers money.

The operators also said they were studying possible future natural gas delivery constraints as power generators in both regions increase the use of gas to fuel their plants.

“Our organizations are focusing on reducing market inefficiencies along our borders, which will provide immense value to consumers,” Bob Hiney, chairman of the NYISO Board, said in a joint release.

The operators did not estimate how much money their efforts would save consumers in their release and officials were not immediately available for comment on cost savings.

PJM Interconnection, the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest grid operator, and the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO), the New York grid operator, said they agreed to coordinate planning processes to facilitate efficient transmission investments.

The grid operators also agreed to deploy smart grid technologies that maintain system balance through the use of data, communications and automated systems, and to develop a better understanding of regional natural gas delivery constraints for power generation.

In 2012, natural gas-fired generators represented about 41 percent of the capacity in New York, while coal represented only 6 percent, according to a reliability assessment by the group responsible for maintaining power grid reliability, the North American Electric Reliability Corp (NERC).

In PJM, coal represented about 43 percent of the generating capacity in 2012, while gas represents about 28 percent.

But the number of gas-fired plants in both regions, and across the nation, was expected to increase as weak natural gas prices have made coal the more expensive fuel over the past year or so, and stricter federal and state environmental rules on emissions push generators to shut older coal units.

The operators said the natural gas study will look at existing and planned pipeline and generation facilities and identify contingencies on the regional natural gas system that could adversely affect reliability.

The study will also evaluate the adequacy of the regional gas pipeline system to meet electricity system needs.

PJM and the NYISO have been working for years to reduce congestion between their grids and said the latest market-to-market software will be operational January 2013.

PJM is the biggest power grid in the United States, serving 60 million people in 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and the District of Columbia.

The biggest power companies in PJM and New York include units of Duke Energy Corp, Exelon Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, National Grid PLC and Consolidated Edison Inc.