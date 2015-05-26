FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Storm leaves 170,000 without power in U.S. Gulf Coast
#Market News
May 26, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

Storm leaves 170,000 without power in U.S. Gulf Coast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Almost 170,000 homes and businesses were
without power early on Tuesday from Texas to Mississippi after
severe storms battered the U.S. Gulf Coast states on Monday,
according to local utilities.
    The storms moved from west to east, hitting Texas first.
    Power companies in Texas said they expect to restore power
to most customers later on Tuesday, but would not be able to
restore service in flooded areas until after assessing the
damage after the water recedes.
        
    The following lists outages by utility:
    
 Power Company  State                 Out Now 
 CenterPoint    TX                     54,200 
 AEP Swepco     TX, LA, AR             43,100 
 Oncor          TX                     23,600 
 Entergy        LA                     20,900 
 Entergy        AR                     15,800 
 Entergy        TX                      6,000 
 Cleco          LA                      2,600 
 OGE            OK                      2,500 
 Entergy        MS                      1,100 
                                              
                Total                 169,800 
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
