UPDATE 1-Over 100,000 still without power in U.S. Gulf Coast after storms

(Adds latest outage figures) May 26 (Reuters) - Over 100,000 homes and businesses were still without power Tuesday afternoon after severe storms battered the U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday and Tuesday, according to local utilities. That is down from about 170,000 customers without service on Tuesday morning. The storms moved from west to east, hitting Texas first before moving on to Louisiana and Mississippi. Power companies in Texas have restored power to many affected customers, but said they would not be able to restore service in flooded areas until after assessing the damage once the water recedes. The following lists outages by utility: Power Company State Out Now CenterPoint TX 42,900 AEP Swepco TX, LA, AR 27,700 Oncor TX 16,900 Entergy AR 7,600 Entergy LA 2,600 Entergy TX 1,800 OGE OK 1,500 Total 101,000 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)