Ice storm cuts power to over 330,000 customers in U.S. Southeast

Feb 12 (Reuters) - More than 330,000 homes and businesses were without power in the U.S. Southeast on Wednesday afternoon as a severe snow and ice storm battered the region, local power companies said. The storm was expected to move into the Mid Atlantic and Northeast states later Wednesday and Thursday, dropping up to a foot of snow in some places, including Washington, Philadelphia and New York. The hardest hit states so far are Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Louisiana and Mississippi. The following table lists other major outages: Power Company State Out Now Southern GA 135,700 Scana SC 97,700 Duke Progress NC, SC 88,600 Entergy LA 9,500 Entergy MS 3,400 Total 334,900