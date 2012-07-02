FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1.2 mln still without power from Indiana to Virginia
July 2, 2012 / 12:36 PM / 5 years ago

1.2 mln still without power from Indiana to Virginia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - More than 1.2 million people from Indiana to Virginia were still without power Monday morning following violent storms over the weekend, and a heat wave continued over much of the region.

The storms left more than three million homes and businesses without the power needed to run air conditioners during the heat wave and claimed at least 15 lives, mostly due to falling trees and branches across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

Ohio-based American Electric Power Co Inc said Monday morning that crews were working to restore power to 465,000 customers in Virginia and West Virginia, 416,000 in Ohio, 52,000 in Indiana and 41,000 in Kentucky.

AEP, which distributes power to 5 million customers in 11 states, said on its website it could take a few days to restore power to all.

Virginia power company Dominion Resources Inc said it still had almost 260,000 customers without electricity in its Virginia and North Carolina service area.

Dominion said it has already restored power to more than 600,000 homes and businesses.

Temperatures in Richmond, the capital of Virginia, were expected to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) on Monday, 98 on Tuesday and 100 on Wednesday - the July 4 U.S. Independence Day holiday - before sliding to 92 on Thursday, according to AccuWeather.com.

