PPL to shut Pa. Susquehanna nuke in May for inspection

* Unit 2 to shut after Unit 1 returns - likely in May * Turbine cracks similar to cracks found in 2011 * PPL sees no financial impact due planned inspection April 25 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania power company PPL Corp said it would shut Unit 2 at the 2,450-megawatt (MW) Susquehanna nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania sometime after Unit 1 returns to service - likely in mid May - to look for cracks in turbine blades. A spokesman for PPL on Wednesday could not say how long the 1,190-MW Unit 2 outage would last or when exactly it would start. Electricity traders said even if PPL finds nothing wrong with the Unit 2 turbine, it would still take at least a week just to open and close the turbine casing. The traders noted an outage at one of the biggest and lowest cost power units in the eastern PJM region in late May when pre-summer air conditioning demand starts to pick up would certainly cause electric prices to climb. In a release, PPL said a planned follow-up inspection of the 1,260-MW Unit 1 main turbine at Susquehanna revealed indications of cracks in blades on the turbine that are similar to, but less extensive than, damage discovered and repaired in 2011. Based on the inspection, PPL said it will replace one row of blades on one of the Unit 1 low pressure turbines during the current refueling and maintenance outage. The units have one high pressure turbine and three low pressure turbines. The company expected the turbine blade replacement on Unit 1 will have a minimal effect on the duration of the current outage, which began March 31 and is expected to continue into mid-May. PPL said the Unit 2 outage will be scheduled after Unit 1 resumes generating electricity. The company also said the financial impact from the additional turbine work at the plant, including energy sales margins and repair costs, was not expected to be material. PPL maintained its 2012 forecast of $2.15 to $2.45 per share in earnings from ongoing operations. Diagnostic equipment installed on the turbines in 2011 has provided data about the possible causes of the problem, the company said. In 2011, Unit 2 shut for a planned refueling and maintenance outage on April 5. On May 16, PPL shut Unit 1 for a planned inspection of the turbine blades after finding blade cracking in Unit 2. Unit 1 returned on June 24 and Unit 2 returned on June 29 after replacing blades on both units. PPL said it will install additional equipment during the current Unit 1 and upcoming Unit 2 outages that will be used to validate the suspected causes currently under engineering review. The two units at Susquehanna generate electricity by boiling water to make steam that passes through turbines, which have many rows of fanlike metal blades on rotating parts. The spinning blades turn a generator that produces electricity.