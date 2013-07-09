FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Diego mulls more hydropower after closure of nuclear plant
July 9, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

San Diego mulls more hydropower after closure of nuclear plant

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - San Diego County in California is considering a major hydroelectric project at San Vicente Reservoir to increase the region’s energy supply after the shut down of the San Onofre nuclear power plant.

In a press release, the San Diego County Water Authority, in partnership with the city of San Diego, said the proposed pumped storage project could generate up to 500 megawatts (MW), enough to power about 325,000 homes.

Southern California Edison, a unit of California power company Edison International, announced on June 7 that it was permanently retiring the 2,200-MW San Onofre plant because of the uncertainty and timing of repairs to its damaged steam generators.

San Diego Gas & Electric, a unit of California power company Sempra Energy, received 20 percent of San Onofre’s output, the Water Authority said.

“Given the closure of San Onofre, it makes sense for us to determine whether we can leverage our experience with hydroelectric power to help meet the region’s need for clean energy,” Frank Belock, a deputy general manager at the Water Authority, said in the release.

The new pumped storage plant would require construction of a small reservoir in the hills above San Vicente Reservoir, along with other facilities, the Water Authority said.

The project would generate electricity during peak power usage times by allowing water to flow from an upper reservoir downhill in a tunnel and turn turbines before entering the lower San Vicente Reservoir.

During the off-peak hours, like at night, the Water Authority said it would pump water back uphill much like it does at the 40-MW pumped storage project completed last year that connects Hodges Reservoir with Olivenhain Reservoir.

The Water Authority said it issued a request for proposals seeking firms that could evaluate the economic and financial requirements of the proposed project.

Construction would probably take at least five years, the Water Authority said.

“The concept of pumped storage at San Vicente has been on our radar for years,” Belock said.

Previous studies have identified four potential sites for an upper reservoir, which likely would hold up to 10,000 acre-feet of water. San Vicente Reservoir, which is owned by the City of San Diego, will have the capacity for 242,000 acre-feet of water when construction to raise the dam is completed late this year, the Water Authority said.

