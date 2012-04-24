Ohio power agency in talks for S.C. nuclear stake

April 13 (Reuters) - South Carolina’s state-owned electric utility, Santee Cooper, said on Tuesday that it had signed a letter of intent with an Ohio-based public power supplier interested in acquiring a minority interest in its 45 percent stake in two new nuclear reactors under construction at the Summer nuclear station in South Carolina.

American Municipal Power (AMP) of Columbus, Ohio, serves 129 member utilities with 625,000 customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia and Delaware.

The letter of intent with AMP calls for negotiations regarding a purchase of 2 to 5 percent of the new Summer nuclear units, or roughly 4 to 10 percent of Santee Cooper’s share of the project.

No financial terms were disclosed.

U.S. nuclear regulators approved on March 30 a license for Scana Corp and Santee Cooper to begin full-scale construction of two 1,100-megawatt reactors at the Summer station. Scana holds a 55 percent stake in the new reactors.

Scana said the units are expected to begin operating in 2017 and 2018.

Santee Cooper has been working to reduce its share of the output and ownership in the $9 billion nuclear expansion to about 20 percent due to slower electric growth projections in its territory.

Earlier this month, Santee Cooper signed a letter of intent with the South Mississippi Electric Power Association, a wholesale supplier to 11 co-ops with 410,000 customers in Mississippi, which is interested in buying a small amount of power from the reactors.

Santee Cooper is also in talks with Duke Energy Corp for a 5 to 10 percent share of the nuclear power from the Summer units. Previously announced talks with the Florida Municipal Power Agency and the Orlando Utilities Commission to acquire small percentages of Santee Cooper’s stake ended without any agreements.