Scana delays start of new S.C. nuclear reactor by months

June 5 (Reuters) - Power company Scana Corp on Wednesday told energy analysts a reactor under construction at the Summer nuclear power plant in South Carolina will likely enter service several months later than expected.

In a presentation, Scana said Unit 2, which was expected to enter service in March 2017, will instead likely enter service between the fourth quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018.

Scana said this was due in part to delays in delivery of some components from a unit of construction contractor Chicago Bridge & Iron Co NV (CB&I) from its Lake Charles, Louisiana facility.

CB&I and Westinghouse Electric are building two 1,117-megawatt Westinghouse AP1000 reactors for Scana’s South Carolina Electric and Gas (SCE&G) utility and South Carolina-owned Santee Cooper at the Summer site.

Summer is located in Jenkinsville about 26 miles (42 km) northwest of Columbia, the state capital.

Westinghouse is majority owned by Japanese multinational Toshiba Corp

Scana said it does not have a specific in-service date but is confident the new range for Unit 2 is within the South Carolina regulator’s approved 18-month construction contingency.

In its latest quarterly Base Load Review Act report to state regulators on March 31, SCE&G said its 55 percent share of the project will cost $4.548 billion in 2007 dollars. SCE&G also said in the report the units were expected to enter service in 2017 and 2018.

SCE&G provides power to 673,000 customers in South Carolina.