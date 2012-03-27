U.S. agency to keep SCE's Calif nuclear units shut

HOUSTON, March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Tuesday said it will not allow Southern California Edison’s San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station in California to restart until the agency is sure that premature wearing of tubes in the unit’s steam generators is addressed.

Both reactors at the 2,150-megawatt plant near San Diego have been shut since January and the state grid agency is preparing for a prolonged outage that may last into the summer months when electric power use climbs.