San Diego power company urges conservation for summer

June 12 (Reuters) - San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) said it has enough power to keep air conditioners humming this summer but urged customers to be prepared to conserve energy with the retirement of the San Onofre nuclear plant in California.

“While SDG&E has lined up the electric resources necessary to supply our customers with enough power this summer, in the event of an extended heat wave, we expect that we will need to ask customers to reduce their energy use,” SDG&E Chairman and CEO Jessie Knight said in a release Tuesday.

SDG&E is a unit of California power company Sempra Energy .

On June 7, Southern California Edison (SCE), a unit of California power company Edison International and the majority owner and operator of the 2,150-megawatt (MW) San Onofre plant, decided to permanently retire the nuclear plant.

One megawatt can power about 800 homes.

SDG&E said it has already made plans to meet customers’ energy needs for a second straight summer without San Onofre.

The two reactors at San Onofre were shut in January 2012 following a small radioactive leak from the steam generators in one of the units.

SDG&E provides power to 1.4 million customers and natural gas to more than 860,000 customers in San Diego and southern Orange counties.