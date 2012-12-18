FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NextEra buys more Siemens H-Class turbines for Florida plants
December 18, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

NextEra buys more Siemens H-Class turbines for Florida plants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Florida Power & Light Co contracted with German multinational Siemens AG to supply the utility with three next-generation H-Class gas turbines to modernize its Port Everglades natural gas-fired power plant in Florida.

FPL, a unit of U.S. power company NextEra Energy Inc of Florida, expects the new units at the 1,277-megawatt Port Everglades plant to enter service in 2016.

Siemens said in a release on Monday that it expected FPL to generate power at the new Port Everglades plant using about one-third less fuel per megawatt hour than at the existing facility due to the efficient H-Class turbine technology.

NextEra said on its website that the new Port Everglades facility would cost about $1 billion.

Siemens said the new plant should produce more than $400 million in net savings for FPL customers during its 30-year operational life, over and above the cost of construction.

Siemens said the Port Everglades order followed a contract in 2010 to supply six H-Class turbines for the new 1,250-MW units at FPL’s Cape Canaveral and Riviera Beach power plants in Florida.

Siemens said the first of these previously ordered H-Class turbines was already started on Nov. 21 at the Cape Canaveral plant, which is expected to enter commercial service in 2013.

FPL’s new Riviera Beach plant is scheduled to enter service in 2014.

Siemens said the H-Class gas turbine made power plant history in May 2011 when it achieved world-record efficiency of 60.75 percent at a combined-cycle power plant in Irsching, Germany.

Worldwide, Siemens said it had now sold 20 H-Class turbines.

The company did not say in the release how much it costs to buy an H-Class turbine.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
