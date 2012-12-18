FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-NextEra buys more Siemens H-Class turbines
December 18, 2012

UPDATE 1-NextEra buys more Siemens H-Class turbines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Florida Power & Light Co contracted with German multinational Siemens AG to supply the utility with three next-generation H-Class gas turbines to modernize its Port Everglades natural gas-fired power plant in Florida.

FPL, a unit of U.S. power company NextEra Energy Inc of Florida, expects the new units at the 1,277-megawatt Port Everglades plant to enter service in 2016.

Siemens said in a release on Monday that it expected FPL to require about one-third less fuel per megawatt-hour to generate power at the new Port Everglades plant than at the existing facility due to the efficient H-Class turbine technology.

Siemens said the new plant should produce more than $400 million in net savings for FPL customers during its 30-year operational life, over and above the cost of construction.

Siemens said the Port Everglades order followed a contract in 2010 to supply six H-Class turbines for the new 1,250-MW units at FPL’s Cape Canaveral and Riviera Beach power plants in Florida.

Siemens said the first of these previously ordered H-Class turbines was already started on Nov. 21 at Cape Canaveral.

An FPL spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday that the company expected the Cape Canaveral plant to cost about $1.1 billion and to come online in mid-2013, while Riviera Beach would cost about $1.3 billion and come online in mid-2014, and Port Everglades would cost about $1.3 billion and come online in mid-2016.

Siemens said the H-Class gas turbine made power plant history in May 2011 when it achieved world-record efficiency of 60.75 percent at a combined-cycle power plant in Irsching, Germany.

Worldwide, Siemens said it had now sold 20 H-Class turbines.

The company did not say in the release how much it costs to buy an H-Class turbine.

