FERC staff recommends relicensing hydropower dam in Alabama

June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. federal energy regulatory staff on Thursday recommended the relicensing of Alabama Power’s existing 182.5-megawatt Martin hydropower dam in Alabama.

In a draft environmental impact statement, the staff at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) recommended Alabama Power adopt measures to protect and enhance water quality, fisheries, wildlife, and recreation resources, among other things.

Alabama Power is a unit of U.S. power company Southern Co .

The FERC staff did not recommend of Alabama Power’s proposed increase in the winter flood pool elevation because the reduction in flood storage would result in an increase in flood elevation downstream of the projects, the staff said.

The Martin dam, which Alabama Power operates as a peaking facility to meet peak power demand needs, is located on the Tallapoosa River in Tallapoosa, Coosa, and Elmore Counties.

Alabama Power filed to relicense the project in June 2011, FERC said.