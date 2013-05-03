FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia Power returns 2 Plant Bowen coal-fired units to service
#Market News
May 3, 2013 / 6:36 PM / 4 years ago

Georgia Power returns 2 Plant Bowen coal-fired units to service

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Southern Co's largest
utility unit, Georgia Power, has returned two coal-fired units
to service at its 3,166-megawatt Plant Bowen station, the
company said on Friday.
    All four units at the plant had been shut since an explosion
at the site on April 4. 
    In an update, Georgia Power said it restarted Bowen Units 3
and 4 on Wednesday 1. Units 1 and 2 remain shut.  
    Georgia Power said the explosion at Unit 2, which occurred
while the unit was being shut for maintenance, resulted in
significant damage to Unit 2's generator, the Unit 1 and 2
control room and the plant's switchyard. 
    Extent of the damage to Unit 1 is not yet known, the company
said. 
    Georgia Power said its internal investigation indicates the 
explosion resulted from a combustible mixture of hydrogen and
air inside the generator, not equipment failure.
    "The explosion occurred as personnel were taking steps to
prepare Unit 2 for work during a planned maintenance outage,
which included a multi-step process to purge hydrogen from the
generator," Georgia Power said. 
    The accident will not impact the utility's ability to serve
its 2.4 million customers. 
    Plant Bowen, located in Bartow County, northwest of Atlanta,
is one of Southern Co's largest fossil-fueled power plants with
four coal units. 
    Earlier this year, Georgia Power told state regulators it
wanted to shut a small oil-fired unit at Plant Bowen and to
install baghouses at Bowen Units 3 and 4, along with other
pollution control equipment at all four Bowen units to comply
with stricter federal air emission standards.

