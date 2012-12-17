FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southern Power to supply power to Georgia's Cobb Electric
#Market News
December 17, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

Southern Power to supply power to Georgia's Cobb Electric

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Georgia power company Cobb Electric Membership Corp picked Southern Power, a unit of U.S. power company Southern Co, to supply power for seven years beginning in 2016.

Cobb will buy at least 325 megawatts (MW) from Southern Power each year, Southern Power said in a statement, noting this was the first contract between Southern Power and Cobb.

One megawatt powers about 800 homes.

The power purchase agreement resulted from a request for proposals issued by Cobb in late 2011. Southern Power said it will supply Cobb with electricity generated from the company’s existing resources.

Southern Power owns and operates more than 8,600 MW in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina and Texas.

Cobb is a not-for-profit electric membership cooperative formed in 1938 serving more than 176,000 residential and commercial customers.

