HOUSTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Southern Co will take a $278 million charge in the second quarter as costs continue to rise at its controversial coal-gasification power plant in Kemper County, Mississippi, the company said in a filing with regulators on Tuesday.

Southern took a $333 million charge related to cost overruns at the 582-megawatt Kemper County plant in the first quarter.

It is one of only two integrated gasification combined-cycle (IGCC) plants to be built in the country.