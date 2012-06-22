FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mississippi rejects rate hike for Southern Co unit
June 22, 2012 / 6:32 PM / in 5 years

Mississippi rejects rate hike for Southern Co unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Mississippi utility regulators on Friday denied a rate increase request linked to financing costs for Southern Co’s $2.88 billion coal-gasification power plant under construction in Kemper County, Mississippi.

Leonard Bentz, chairman of the Mississippi Public Service Commission, moved to deny a 13-percent rate increase sought by Southern’s smallest utility, Mississippi Power Co, until the state supreme court rules in an ongoing appeal of the commission’s approval of the plant. The vote was unanimous, 3-0.

In April, the commission re-issued a certificate allowing Mississippi Power to build a 582-megawatt integrated gasification combined-cycle (IGCC) power plant a month after the Mississippi Supreme Court vacated the panel’s original certificate.

Bentz said he continues to believe Kemper County plant is needed, but that the commission should wait for final state supreme court ruling on the legal challenge from the Sierra Club, according to a web cast of the commission meeting.

Mississippi Power officials did not comment immediately on the ruling.

