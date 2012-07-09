Southern Co appeals Mississippi's coal-plant rate hike denial

July 9 (Reuters) - Southern Co’s Mississippi utility on Monday appealed last month’s denial of a rate increase linked to a $2.88 billion coal-gasification power plant under construction in Kemper County.

Mississippi Power said it appealed to the state supreme court a Mississippi Public Service Commission decision to deny all rate increases related to the Kemper County plant, a 582-megawatt, integrated gasification combined-cycle (IGCC) project, until a legal challenge from the environmental group the Sierra Club is settled.

The appeal, which includes a motion for interim rate relief, is necessary to save customers millions of dollars in interest costs over the life of the plant, the company said in a release.

The Kemper plant is already under construction and is expected to go online in May 2014.

The three-member PSC denied the utility’s $55 million, six-month rate increase request in late June.

Since then, Mississippi Power said its credit rating has been downgraded.

Fitch Ratings said the commission’s denial “introduces significant uncertainty” for the utility, which is Southern’s smallest with just 185,000 customers.

“Kemper IGCC is a relatively large and complex project for a utility of Mississippi Power’s size, and the delay in recovery of financing costs has already caused significant stress on Mississippi Power’s credit metrics,” Fitch said in its downgrade release in early July.

Only two U.S. utilities, Southern and Duke Energy, are pursuing expensive IGCC plants. Many other utilities have scrapped more than three dozen such plants after they were delayed by rising capital costs, legislative red tape and increasing supplies of natural gas.

Southern disclosed in June that the Kemper project is running about $366 million, or 15 percent, above the company’s original $2.4 billion estimate.

Fitch said its negative outlook for Mississippi Power’s credit “reflects rising regulatory risks for the company in addition to the construction and operational risks associated with the IGCC project.”

The Sierra Club, which opposes the Kemper plant due to its high cost and rate impact, successfully challenged the commission’s 2010 approval of Kemper and has appealed the commission’s move to re-issue Kemper’s certificate in April.