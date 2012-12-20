FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Storms knock out power for 114,000 customers in US Midwest/Gulf
December 20, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

Storms knock out power for 114,000 customers in US Midwest/Gulf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - A series of storms knocked out power for
114,000 customers in the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast, power
companies said Thursday.
    The storms have also caused tornadoes in the Mobile, Alabama
area, according to weather forecaster AccuWeather.com.
    The following is a list of some of the regions affected by
the storms.
    
 Power Company           Holding Company   State  Out Now
 Entergy - Arkansas      Entergy           AR      29,000
 Entergy - Louisiana     Entergy           LA      22,000
 Entergy - Mississippi   Entergy           MI      16,000
 Entergy - Texas         Entergy           TX      19,000
 CenterPoint             CenterPoint       TX      28,000
                                                         
                         Total Out                114,000

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
