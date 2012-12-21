FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-More than 230,000 without power in US East after storms
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 21, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 3-More than 230,000 without power in US East after storms

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - More than 230,000 homes and businesses were without power
in the Eastern half of the United States Friday afternoon, down from over
320,000 earlier in the day, after a series of snow and rain storms battered the
area, power companies said.
    The hardest hit states Friday afternoon were Michigan, Wisconsin, New York
and New Jersey, but outages also remained in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas,
Nebraska and Iowa from storms on Thursday.
    Storms knocked out power to more than 680,000 customers over the past couple
of days.
    The following is a list of some of the hardest hit utilities.
    
 
 Power Company             Holding Company      State       Out Now  Peak Out
 Consumers Energy          CMS                  MI           55,900    62,700
 AEP - Indiana Michigan    AEP                  IN, MI       18,900    18,900
 National Grid - NY        National Grid        NY           16,100    16,100
 Public Service Electric   PSEG                 NJ           12,000    22,800
 and Gas                                                             
 Detroit Edison            DTE                  MI           10,000    10,000
 Entergy - Arkansas        Entergy              AR            9,200    37,100
 We Energies               Wisconsin Energy     WI            8,700    12,200
 FirstEnergy - New Jersey  FirstEnergy          NJ            8,500    26,500
 Alliant - Wisconsin       Alliant              WI            8,200     8,800
 Duke  - Indiana           Duke                 IN            8,000     8,700
 MidAmerican               Berkshire Hathaway   IA            7,400    43,300
 AEP - SWEPCO              AEP                  AR, LA, TX    6,800    57,400
 NYSEG                     Iberdrola            NY            6,300     7,600
 Ameren - Illinois         Ameren               IL            5,300    11,600
 Omaha Public Power        OPPD                 NE            5,300    40,200
 District                                                            
 Oncor                     Energy Future        TX            5,100    39,700
                           Holdings                                  
 National Grid -           National Grid        MA            4,200     4,200
 Massachusetts                                                       
 Connecticut Light &       Northeast Utilities  CT            3,900     3,900
 Power                                                               
 Long Island Power         LIPA                 NY            3,000     7,200
 Authority                                                           
 FirstEnergy - West        FirstEnergy          WV, VA        2,800     3,600
 Virginia                                                            
 Dominion Virginia         Dominion             VA, NC        2,800     2,800
 Public Service New        Northeast Utilities  NH            2,700     2,700
 Hampshire                                                           
 Ameren - Missouri         Ameren               MO            2,500     4,400
 Georgia Power             Southern             GA            2,100     2,100
 Atlantic City Electric    Pepco                NJ            2,000     7,400
 AEP - Appalachian         AEP                  WV, VA        1,700     5,600
 Duke - Carolinas          Duke                 NC, SC        1,500     2,600
 Entergy - Louisiana       Entergy              LA            1,500    22,000
 Con Edison                Con Edison           NY            1,400     3,500
 FirstEnergy - Ohio        FirstEnergy          OH            1,400     1,400
 Entergy - Texas           Entergy              TX            1,200    19,000
 Central Maine             Iberdrola            ME            1,100     1,100
                                                                             
                           Total Out Now                    227,500

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.