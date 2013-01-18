FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More than 146,000 without power in Virginia after snowstorm
January 18, 2013 / 1:26 PM / in 5 years

More than 146,000 without power in Virginia after snowstorm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - More than 146,000 homes and businesses were without power
in the Virginia area Friday morning as a snowstorm batters the region, power
companies said.
    In addition to Virginia, the outages affected customers in Tennessee, West
Virginia and the Carolinas.
    The following is a list of some of the hardest hit utilities.
 
    
 Power Company      Holding Company  State        Out Now  Peak Out
 AEP - Appalachian  AEP              VA, WV, TN   123,600   123,600
 Duke - Carolinas   Duke             NC, SC        12,500    12,500
 Dominion           Dominion         VA, NC         9,000     9,000
 FirstEnergy - WV   FirstEnergy      WV             1,700     1,700
                                                                   
                                     Total Out    146,800

