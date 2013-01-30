FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
More than 60,000 without power mostly in U.S. Gulf Coast area
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2013 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

More than 60,000 without power mostly in U.S. Gulf Coast area

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - More than 60,000 homes and businesses were without power
from the Gulf Coast to Ohio Wednesday morning as a long line of thunderstorms
crossed the United States, power companies said.
    The thunderstorms stretched from Louisiana to New York and caused tornado
watches across the Southeast.
    The following is a list of some of the hardest hit utilities.
    
 Power Company          Holding Company   State        Out Now   Peak Out
 Entergy - Arkansas     Entergy           AR              7,100      7,900
 Southern - Alabama     Southern          AL              7,000      7,000
 Entergy - Texas        Entergy           TX              6,400      6,400
 Entergy - Louisiana    Entergy           LA              5,800      5,800
 AEP - Appalachian      AEP               VA, WV, TN      5,200      5,200
 Duke - Carolinas       Duke              NC, SC          5,200      6,400
 FirstEnergy - WV       FirstEnergy       WV              5,000      5,000
 Entergy - Mississippi  Entergy           MS              4,300      7,100
 AEP - Ohio             AEP               OH              3,300      3,300
 FirstEnergy - Ohio     FirstEnergy       OH              3,000      3,000
 AEP - Swepco           AEP               TX, AR, LA      2,400      2,400
 Southern - Georgia     Southern          GA              2,000      2,000
 AEP - Kentucky         AEP               KY              1,500      1,500
 Duke - Indiana         Duke              IN              1,300      1,300
 Ameren - Illinois      Ameren            IL              1,200      1,200
 Duke - Ohio, Kentucky  Duke              OH, KY          1,100      1,100
                                                                          
                                          Total Out      61,800     66,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.