UPDATE 1-Almost 60,000 without power in U.S. East due storms

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Almost 60,000 homes and businesses were without power in the Eastern United States Wednesday afternoon as a long line of thunderstorms crossed the nation, power companies said. The thunderstorms were moving from west to east and stretched from Louisiana to New York. The National Weather Service issued tornado watches across the Southeast. The following is a list of some of the hardest hit utilities. Power Company Holding Company State Out Now Peak Out Duke - Carolinas Duke NC, SC 12,800 12,800 Southern - Alabama Southern AL 11,600 11,600 Southern - Georgia Southern GA 10,500 10,500 FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania FirstEnergy PA 7,300 7,300 NYSEG Iberdrola NY 3,800 3,800 Entergy - Arkansas Entergy AR 2,800 7,900 FirstEnergy - WV FirstEnergy WV 2,300 5,000 AEP - Appalachian AEP VA, WV, TN 2,200 5,200 Entergy - Louisiana Entergy LA 1,900 5,800 National Grid - NY National Grid NY 1,700 1,700 Ameren - Illinois Ameren IL 1,100 1,200 Total Out 58,000 72,800