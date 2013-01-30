FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Almost 60,000 without power in U.S. East due storms
#Market News
January 30, 2013 / 9:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Almost 60,000 without power in U.S. East due storms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Almost 60,000 homes and businesses were without power in
the Eastern United States Wednesday afternoon as a long line of thunderstorms
crossed the nation, power companies said.
    The thunderstorms were moving from west to east and stretched from Louisiana
to New York. The National Weather Service issued tornado watches across the
Southeast.
    The following is a list of some of the hardest hit utilities.
        
 Power Company               Holding Company  State        Out Now    Peak Out
 Duke - Carolinas            Duke             NC, SC          12,800    12,800
 Southern - Alabama          Southern         AL              11,600    11,600
 Southern - Georgia          Southern         GA              10,500    10,500
 FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania  FirstEnergy      PA               7,300     7,300
 NYSEG                       Iberdrola        NY               3,800     3,800
 Entergy - Arkansas          Entergy          AR               2,800     7,900
 FirstEnergy - WV            FirstEnergy      WV               2,300     5,000
 AEP - Appalachian           AEP              VA, WV, TN       2,200     5,200
 Entergy - Louisiana         Entergy          LA               1,900     5,800
 National Grid - NY          National Grid    NY               1,700     1,700
 Ameren - Illinois           Ameren           IL               1,100     1,200
                                                                              
                                              Total Out       58,000    72,800

