FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Almost 60,000 without power in US Northeast, most in Washington
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 8, 2013 / 7:11 PM / 5 years ago

Almost 60,000 without power in US Northeast, most in Washington

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Almost 60,000 homes and businesses were without power in
the U.S. Northeast with most outages in the Washington, D.C., area Friday due to
a major snowstorm that could drop up to three feet of snow in parts of New
England.
    The following is a list of some of the hardest hit utilities.
        
 Power Company             Holding Company  State       Out Now  Peak Out
 Pepco                     Pepco            MD, DC       49,000    49,000
 Scana                     Scana            SC            2,800     2,800
 Con Ed - NY               Con Ed           NY            1,900     1,900
 FirstEnergy - Penn        FirstEnergy      PA            1,700     1,700
 DTE                       DTE              MI            1,400     1,400
 AEP - Appalachian         AEP              VA, WV, TN    1,000     1,000
 FirstEnergy - New Jersey  FirstEnergy      NJ            1,000     1,000
                                                                         
                                            Total Out    58,800    58,800

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.