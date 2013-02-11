Almost 150,000 without power in Boston area after snowstorm

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Almost 150,000 homes and businesses mostly in the Boston area were still without power midday Monday after a major snowstorm hit the U.S. Northeast over the weekend. The following is a list of some of the hardest hit utilities. Power Company Holding Company State Out Now NSTAR Northeast Utilities MA 91,800 National Grid - RI National Grid RI 24,000 National Grid - MA National Grid MA 23,000 Con Ed - NY Con Ed NY 3,000 LIPA LIPA NY 2,900 Northeast Utilities - CT Northeast Utilities CT 1,400 National Grid - NY National Grid NY 1,200 Total Out 147,300