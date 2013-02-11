FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Almost 150,000 without power in Boston area after snowstorm
#Market News
February 11, 2013 / 5:45 PM / in 5 years

Almost 150,000 without power in Boston area after snowstorm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Almost 150,000 homes and businesses mostly in the Boston
area were still without power midday Monday after a major snowstorm hit the U.S.
Northeast over the weekend.
    The following is a list of some of the hardest hit utilities.
        
    
 Power Company             Holding Company       State       Out Now
 NSTAR                     Northeast Utilities   MA           91,800
 National Grid - RI        National Grid         RI           24,000
 National Grid - MA        National Grid         MA           23,000
 Con Ed - NY               Con Ed                NY            3,000
 LIPA                      LIPA                  NY            2,900
 Northeast Utilities - CT  Northeast Utilities   CT            1,400
 National Grid - NY        National Grid         NY            1,200
                                                                    
                                                 Total Out   147,300

