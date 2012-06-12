FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Storm leaves 167,000 without power in Houston area
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 11:18 PM / in 5 years

Storm leaves 167,000 without power in Houston area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 12 (Reuters) - A severe rain storm left more than 167,000 homes and businesses without power in the Houston area on Tuesday afternoon, according to utility websites.

Houston-based CenterPoint Energy reported more than 143,000 customers in the dark, mostly on the north side of the city, while Entergy Corp’s Texas utility reported 24,000 outages, north and east of Houston.

A CenterPoint spokeswoman said the outages were being caused by high wind knocking tree limbs into power lines.

No timetable for power restoration was available as the storm moved to the south.

