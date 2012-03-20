FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Storms leave more than 77,000 without power in Texas
March 20, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 6 years ago

Storms leave more than 77,000 without power in Texas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Strong thunderstorms knocked out power
to more than 77,000 homes and businesses in Texas on Tuesday,
with most outages occurring around Houston, according to the
state's power companies.	
    The U.S. National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch
for the Houston area on Tuesday. 	
    AccuWeather.com said the Houston area would experience
strong thunderstorms through Tuesday evening with more storms
possible on Wednesday. A line of storms run from Iowa to the
Texas Gulf Coast.	
    CenterPoint, which provides power to much of the
Houston area reported about 45,000 customers without power
Tuesday morning.	
    San Antonio's CPS Energy, which serves more than 717,000,
electric customers, said it had about 14,000 customers with no
power.	
    The following lists the biggest Texas power companies and
their current outages.	
    	
    	
 Company                      Outages
 CenterPoint                  44,900 
 CPS Energy                   14,000 
 Oncor                        10,700 
 Entergy Texas                 4,300 
 AEP Texas                     2,600 
 AEP Swepco                      600 
 Total                        77,100

