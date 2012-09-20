FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Bruce 1 nuclear reactor joins Ontario grid after 15 years
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Bruce 1 nuclear reactor joins Ontario grid after 15 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to clarify that shutdown, not refurbishment, was 15-years)

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Bruce Power said it synchronized its 750-megawatt (MW) Unit 1 at the Bruce nuclear power station to the Ontario electricity grid on Wednesday, after a 15-year shutdown.

“With first synchronization now complete, final planned commissioning activities will be carried-out on Unit 1, including safety system shutdown testing,” company spokesman John Peevers said in a statement.

Units 1 and 2 were shut in 1997 and 1995, respectively, for refurbishment to bring them up to present-day operating standards, according to Reuters data.

The refurbishment project on Unit 1 did not began until 2006, Peevers said.

Unit 2 continues to be on track to return to operations in the fourth quarter, Peevers said, adding that units 1 and 2 will produce enough electricity to power cities the size of Ottawa and London, in Ontario, combined.

Bruce Power operates the Bruce A and Bruce B nuclear units located on the eastern shore of Lake Huron near Tiverton.

Bruce A, which began operating in 1972, has four reactors with a capacity to produce 750 MW each. Of these, Units 3 and 4 are operating at full power, while Units 1 and 2 were shut for refurbishment.

Bruce Power is owned by Canadian energy company TransCanada Corp, Canadian uranium miner Cameco Corp, and others.

TransCanada said it owns 49 percent of Bruce A and 32 percent of Bruce B.

TransCanada has said its share of the total net capital cost for the refurbishment of Bruce A was expected to be about C$2.4 billion.

Cameco owns about 32 percent of Bruce B and none of the Bruce A units that are being refurbished.

TransCanada has said its share of the total net capital cost for the refurbishment of Bruce A was expected to be about $2.4 billion. (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.