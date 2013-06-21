FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More than 150,000 without power in U.S. Upper Midwest
#Market News
June 21, 2013 / 1:20 PM / in 4 years

More than 150,000 without power in U.S. Upper Midwest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - More than 150,000 homes and businesses, mostly in
Minnesota, were without power early Friday following severe thunderstorms
Thursday night in the U.S. Upper Midwest, according to local power companies.
    Xcel Energy Inc, the biggest utility in the area, was the hardest
hit with more than 148,000 customers out in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and
the Dakotas.
    For many of the outages Xcel said it was assessing the situation, for others
the utility said it expected to restore service later Friday.
    
    The following table lists other major outages.
    
 Power Company              Holding Company  State               Out Now
 Xcel                       Xcel             MN, WI, ND, SD, MI  148,500
 Minnesota Power            Allete           MN                    2,600
 Alliant                    Alliant          MN, IO, WI            2,100
 Wisconsin Public Service   Integrys         WI                    1,800
                                                                        
                                             Total               155,000

