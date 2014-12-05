FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Investor says to sell own shares to cover for remuneration programs
December 5, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Investor says to sell own shares to cover for remuneration programs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Investor Ab :

Utilization of transfer authorization in investor ab to secure costs for the company’s long-term variable remuneration programs

The Annual General Meeting 2014 decided to authorize the Company’s Board to decide on the transfer of the Company’s own shares in order to secure commitments and costs for Investor’s long-term variable remuneration program and for the issue of synthetic shares as part of the Board remuneration.

The transfer of own shares may take place on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from December 5, 2014 up to and including May 12, 2015 at a price within the from time to time registered price interval.

Link to press release: here Further company coverage:

