FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UTi Worldwide results below estimates
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 12:21 PM / 5 years ago

UTi Worldwide results below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Transport logistics company UTi Worldwide Inc posted lower-than-expected profit and sales due to weak air freight volumes.

First-quarter net income rose to $12.9 million, or 12 cents per share, from $8.7 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 14 cents per share. Revenue fell 4 percent to $1.15 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $1.23 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Air freight revenue fell 13 percent to $381.1 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.