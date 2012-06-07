UTi Worldwide results below estimates

June 7 (Reuters) - Transport logistics company UTi Worldwide Inc posted lower-than-expected profit and sales due to weak air freight volumes.

First-quarter net income rose to $12.9 million, or 12 cents per share, from $8.7 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 14 cents per share. Revenue fell 4 percent to $1.15 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $1.23 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Air freight revenue fell 13 percent to $381.1 million.