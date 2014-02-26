FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UTi Worldwide says breaches covenants, to report quarterly loss
February 26, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

UTi Worldwide says breaches covenants, to report quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Logistics company UTi Worldwide Inc said it had breached some debt covenants and would report a loss for the fourth quarter due to lower demand for air freight and higher costs.

UTi also said it would have to raise about $525 million in additional capital to pay off debt of at least $400 million that could come due in April.

The company estimated a loss of 33-38 cents per share for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31. ()

Analysts had expected a profit of 6 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

UTi’s shares fell 20 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday.

