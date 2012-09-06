FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UTi Worldwide posts weak results on low freight volumes
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

UTi Worldwide posts weak results on low freight volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Transport logistics company UTi Worldwide Inc posted second-quarter results below market expectations as a weak global economy continued to hurt freight volumes.

Net income fell to $18.9 million, or 18 cents per share, from $22.9 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 20 cents per share.

Revenue fell 11 percent to $1.16 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $1.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Long Beach, California-based company closed at $13.45 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.