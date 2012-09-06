UPDATE 2-UTi Worldwide results calm investors after FedEx warning

* Second-quarter adj earnings/share $0.20 vs est $0.23

* Air freight revenue falls 20 pct

* Company expect second half similar to first

* Demand appears to be stabilizing - analyst

* Shares rise as much as 11 pct

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Logistics company UTi Worldwide Inc reported weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue, but its shares rose as much as 11 percent on relief that the results were not even worse than feared after a profit warning from FedEx Corp.

UTi Worldwide, like other logistics companies, has come under pressure in a weak global economy as customers reduce spending on freight and logistics.

“Results were pretty in line with buy-side expectations and expectations were pretty low to start with, based on Fedex’s recent commentary and previous international freight data,” said Nathan Brochmann, an analyst with William Blair.

FedEx, the world’s second-largest package delivery company, cut its profit outlook for the current quarter on Tuesday, saying weakness in the global economy was hurting demand for shipments.

“The air freight demand is weak but it does not appear to be weakening and it does appear to have stabilized in August,” said Benjamin Hartford, an analyst with Robert W. Baird.

Hartford said some hi-tech product launches in September and October should support air freight demand on the near term.

Analysts said that the restructuring had put the company in a good position to benefit from an eventual turnaround in the air freight market.

UTi Worldwide, which reported lower-than-expected quarterly results, has undertaken a multi-year plan to establish a single set of global processes for its freight forwarding business and global financial management.

Air freight revenue at UTi Worldwide fell 20 percent to $370.4 million, while ocean freight revenue fell 5 percent to $304.9 million.

Net income fell to $18.9 million, or 18 cents per share, from $22.9 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned 20 cents per share.

Total revenue fell 11 percent to $1.16 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $1.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Long Beach, California-based company’s shares rose to $14.89 before trading up nearly percent at $14.66 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

The stock has lost about 11 percent of its value since reporting first-quarter results, excluding Thursday’s gains.