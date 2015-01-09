UTV Media says may sell some or all of its UK radio stations

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Northern Irish radio and TV broadcaster UTV Media Plc said it may sell some or all of its UK independent local radio stations, sending its shares up sharply in late trading.

Any sale would not include talkSPORT, Sport Magazine, talkSPORT International or UTV’s Irish radio stations, UTV said in a statement released about five minutes before the market closed on Friday.

UTV shares jumped about 7 percent to close at 185 pence.

The Belfast-based company, which has 13 radio stations in England and Wales, was confirming a report in the Guardian newspaper. (bit.ly/14D2xXW) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)