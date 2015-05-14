UTV Media sees fall in 2nd-quarter revenue at largest division

May 14(Reuters) - Northern Irish radio and television broadcaster UTV Media Plc said it expected second-quarter revenue at its largest division Radio GB to fall 16 percent from a year earlier, a period which saw the 2014 FIFA World Cup build-up.

UTV, which went ‘on air’ as Ulster Television in 1959 after Sir Laurence Olivier delivered the first official broadcast, said revenue at its talkSPORT radio station would fall 25 percent in the second quarter.

Second-quarter revenue at the broadcaster’s television business, which accounted for about a third of sales last year, would rise 37 percent, UTV said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)