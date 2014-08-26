UTV Media gets first-half revenue kick from World Cup

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Northern Irish radio and television broadcaster UTV Media Plc reported a 13 percent rise in first-half revenue as its radio stations drew in fans for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The company, which held radio rights to the tournament, reported revenue of 57.8 million pounds ($95.9 million) for the six months ended June 30 compared with 51.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue from UTV’s largest division, Radio GB, rose 20 percent, with revenue at that division’s talkSPORT radio station jumped 33 percent. ($1 = 0.6028 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Roshni Menon; Editing by Rodney Joyce)