BRIEF-UTV Media first-half revenue rises 13 pct

Aug 26 (Reuters) - UTV Media Plc :

* H1 pre-tax profit growth of 62 pct to £10.0m (2013: 6.1m)

* H1 group revenue growth of 13 pct to £57.8m (2013: £51.2m)

* Proposed interim dividend of 1.82p (2013: 1.75p)

* H1 group operating profit growth of 41 pct to £11.2m (2013: £7.9m)

* UTV Ireland anticipated to incur a first year operating loss of £2.0m to £3.0m - expected to move into profitability in second half of 2015

* Group revenue is forecast to be up by 3% in Q3 of 2014

* 2014 FIFA world cup added a further boost to advertising spend, with talksport in particular enjoying strong growth in first half of year