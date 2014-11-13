FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UTV Media Q4 rev grows 3 pct
November 13, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UTV Media Q4 rev grows 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Utv Media Plc

* Group revenue for 9 months to end sept 84,711 million pounds versus 77,447 million pounds

* In first nine months of 2014, more positive economic conditions in both UK and Ireland helped to generate group revenue growth of 9%, with stimulus of 2014 FIFA world cup offsetting adverse currency movements

* This strong revenue growth enabled us to reduce net debt by £3.2m to £45.9m, providing a sound foundation for funding pre-start-up costs of our new television station, UTV Ireland

* Radio GB revenues grew by 15% in nine months to september

* Group revenue growth has eased in Q4 to 3%, with a further strengthening in Sterling, a tougher 2013 comparator and a reduction in government television advertising in northern ireland combining to temper growth in this quarter

* Continuing uncertainty around budgetary constraints in Northern Ireland assembly will provide some headwind in television advertising in early part of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

