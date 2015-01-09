BRIEF-UTV Media says assessing options including sale of some UK radio stations

Jan 9 (Reuters) - UTV Media Plc :
* Comment on recent press speculation
* Notes recent speculation relating to potential disposal of its UK independent local radio stations
* Currently assessing options for its UK independent local radio stations which may or may not lead to disposal of some or all of these stations
* Any disposal would not include Talksport, Sport Magazine, Talksport International or any of UTV's Irish radio stations