BRIEF-UTV Media says assessing options including sale of some UK radio stations
#Broadcasting
January 9, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UTV Media says assessing options including sale of some UK radio stations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - UTV Media Plc :

* Comment on recent press speculation

* Notes recent speculation relating to potential disposal of its UK independent local radio stations

* Currently assessing options for its UK independent local radio stations which may or may not lead to disposal of some or all of these stations

* Any disposal would not include Talksport, Sport Magazine, Talksport International or any of UTV’s Irish radio stations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
