FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UTV Media Q3 revenue rises marginally to 28.2 mln pounds
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 15, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-UTV Media Q3 revenue rises marginally to 28.2 mln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - UTV Media PLC : * The group has moved into year on year revenue growth in H2 * As we progress to 2014 encouraged by prospect of continuation of improved market conditions * Encouraged by prospect of commercial opportunities arising from the FIFA world cup * Q3 group revenue rose to 28.2 million pounds * Revenues in our Radio GB division reduced by 3 percent in Q3 to 13.1 million pounds * In Q4 we expect total television revenues to be up 8%, * Radio Ireland Q4 outlook is better and we expect revenue increase of 8% * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.