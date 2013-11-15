BRIEF-UTV Media Q3 revenue rises marginally to 28.2 mln pounds

Nov 15 (Reuters) - UTV Media PLC : * The group has moved into year on year revenue growth in H2 * As we progress to 2014 encouraged by prospect of continuation of improved market conditions * Encouraged by prospect of commercial opportunities arising from the FIFA world cup * Q3 group revenue rose to 28.2 million pounds * Revenues in our Radio GB division reduced by 3 percent in Q3 to 13.1 million pounds * In Q4 we expect total television revenues to be up 8%, * Radio Ireland Q4 outlook is better and we expect revenue increase of 8% * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here