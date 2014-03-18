BRIEF-UTV Media says full-year pretax profit 16.9 mln stg

March 18 (Reuters) - UTV Media PLC : * Group revenue of £107.8M (2012: £112.3M) - down 11% in the first half of the year and up 3% in the second half * FY pre-tax profits of £16.9M (2012: £20.1M) * Group operating profit of £20.1M (2012: £23.4M) - down 36% in the first half of the year and up 10% in the second half * Proposed final dividend of 5.25P maintaining full year dividend of 7.00P (2012: 7.00P * - difficult market conditions in the first half of the year with improving macro-economic environment leading to growth in the second half * Radio and television broadcasting focus - divesting of new media businesses (exceptional charge of £1.2M) * Continued growth in the first three months of 2014 * Radio ireland revenue (local currency) up 9%, radio gb revenue up 7% and television revenue up 5% * April is expected to show strong growth as anticipated * Growth in our Irish television advertising revenue in the second half of 2013 has continued into the first quarter of 2014 * Irish radio advertising revenue, is forecast to be up by 9% in local currency terms in the first three months of this year * Our gb radio revenues are expected to be up by 7% in the first quarter of 2014 and by 17% in April * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here