FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UTV Media says full-year pretax profit 16.9 mln stg
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
March 18, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-UTV Media says full-year pretax profit 16.9 mln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - UTV Media PLC : * Group revenue of £107.8M (2012: £112.3M) - down 11% in the first half of the year and up 3% in the second half * FY pre-tax profits of £16.9M (2012: £20.1M) * Group operating profit of £20.1M (2012: £23.4M) - down 36% in the first half of the year and up 10% in the second half * Proposed final dividend of 5.25P maintaining full year dividend of 7.00P (2012: 7.00P * - difficult market conditions in the first half of the year with improving macro-economic environment leading to growth in the second half * Radio and television broadcasting focus - divesting of new media businesses (exceptional charge of £1.2M) * Continued growth in the first three months of 2014 * Radio ireland revenue (local currency) up 9%, radio gb revenue up 7% and television revenue up 5% * April is expected to show strong growth as anticipated * Growth in our Irish television advertising revenue in the second half of 2013 has continued into the first quarter of 2014 * Irish radio advertising revenue, is forecast to be up by 9% in local currency terms in the first three months of this year * Our gb radio revenues are expected to be up by 7% in the first quarter of 2014 and by 17% in April * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.