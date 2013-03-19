FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UTV profit hurt by weak ad spending in Ireland
March 19, 2013

UTV profit hurt by weak ad spending in Ireland

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Northern Irish broadcaster UTV Media Plc said full-year profit fell 10 percent as reduced client spending on advertising in Ireland and Britain hurt revenue in its television business.

In the current quarter, UTV Media expects a 1 percent drop in television advertising and a 6 percent fall in sales in Radio GB, the company’s biggest division.

Pretax profit for the year ended Dec. 31 dropped to 21 million pounds ($32 million) from 23.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue slipped about 1 percent to 120.1 million pounds.

Operating profit in UTV’s television business - which accounted for about a third of overall sales in 2011 - fell 39 percent to 3.9 million pounds.

Net ad revenue in the television unit dropped 7 percent, weighed down by a 12 percent fall in Ireland, where a tumultuous economy dampened demand for adverts on domestic channels.

Irish radio advertising also fell 6 percent.

ITV Plc, Britain’s largest free-to-air broadcaster, has been weaning itself off its dependence on revenue from the weak advertising market, seeking to increase its revenue streams from television production, online, pay and interactive businesses.

At UTV’s radio station talkSPORT, which owns the exclusive rights to broadcast 380 Barclay’s Premier League football matches outside of Europe, sales grew 26 percent after last year’s UEFA Euro football championships, somewhat cushioning the blow to overall revenue.

UTV’s shares closed at 147.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
