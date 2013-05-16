UTV Media 1st-qtr revenue falls on weak radio business

May 16 (Reuters) - Northern Irish broadcaster UTV Media Plc said its first-quarter revenue fell 5 percent, hurt mainly by a weak performance at its British radio business, which includes the popular sports radio station talkSPORT.

The trading challenges experienced in the first-quarter are expected to continue in the second quarter with year-on-year revenue declines due to adverse market conditions and the absence of a major sporting event in the first half of 2013, UTV said.

Revenue at the company’s core Radio GB business that runs talkSPORT, fell 7 percent to 12.2 million pounds in the three months to March 31. Revenue from talkSPORT decreased 10 percent.

Group revenue was 28.1 million pounds ($42.8 million) during the quarter, down from 29.5 million pounds a year earlier.