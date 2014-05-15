FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UTV Media revenue rises on 2014 soccer World Cup boost
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 15, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

UTV Media revenue rises on 2014 soccer World Cup boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Northern Irish radio and television broadcaster UTV Media Plc reported a 7 percent rise in first-quarter revenue as its radio channels benefited from the build up to the 2014 soccer World Cup.

The company, which has non-exclusive radio rights to the FIFA World Cup this summer, reported revenue of 27.8 million pounds ($46.64 million) for the quarter ended March 31 compared with 26.0 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue from UTV’s largest division, Radio GB, rose 10 percent, while its popular radio station talkSPORT saw a 16 percent rise in revenue in the quarter, the company said. ($1 = 0.6008 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
